Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of the national poet Subramania Bharati on his 142nd birth anniversary on Monday.

The state government led by Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister M P Saminathan paid floral tributes to a portrait of the freedom fighter kept at his statue at Marina Beach.

State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekhar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya were also among those who paid tributes.

