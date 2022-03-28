New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 200 crore through issue of debentures.

In a regulatory filing, the Pune-based company informed that the board has approved "fund raising by way of issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) aggregating up to Rs 200 crores, on private placement basis in one or more series/tranches..."

Also Read | Odisha: 11,763 Rape Cases Registered in Last 4 years, Says Report.

Sudarshan started manufacturing pigments in 1952. It primarily serves the coatings, plastics, inks and cosmetics markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)