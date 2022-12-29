Kurukshetra, Dec 29 (PTI) Sugarcane farmers at many places in Haryana held protests on Thursday, demanding a hike in cane prices.

In Kurukshetra, a large number of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union tried to gherao the residence of Sugar Federation Chairman and MLA Ramkaran Kala at Shahbad, demanding the support price of sugarcane be increased to Rs 450 from the present Rs 362 per quintal.

After two hours of demonstration, the farmers burnt the effigy of the Haryana government.

In Yamunanagar too, farmers staged a dharna near the residence of Education Minister Kanwar Pal, demanding an increase in the support price of sugarcane.

On the other hand, BKU leaders Rakesh Bains and Jasbir Singh Mamumajra said that if the government does not increase the price of sugarcane even after this demonstration, then from January 5 to 9, the farmers will protest at the Shahabad Sugar mill gate and intensify it on January 10 by holding a Kisan mahapanchayat in Karnal.

Thereafter, a state-level meeting will be chaired by Haryana BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni where a further course of action will be decided.

The farmers gathered at Landmark Chowk here, and from there in the form of a procession, raising slogans against the Haryana government, reached the residence of MLA Ramkaran Kala.

However, the police had put up barricades to stop the farmers. The farmers staged a dharna near the MLA's residence and left the place after burning the state government's effigy.

Notably, Congress members had on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Haryana Assembly over the issue of a non-increase in sugarcane prices even as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has formed a committee to fix the price of sugarcane.

