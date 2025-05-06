Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Sundaram Home Finance has recorded a 26 per cent rise in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter at Rs 71.57 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-headquartered company had registered a net profit of Rs 56.80 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, recorded a 4 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 244.66 crore, as compared to Rs 235.82 crore recorded last year.

Driven by the growth in small towns, the disbursements made during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,929 crore, from Rs 1,469 crore registered in the same quarter of last financial year. For the year ending March 31, 2025 the disbursements went up to Rs 6,517 crore, as against Rs 5,039 crore registered in the same period of last financial year.

Commenting on the financial performance, company MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "In line with our growth strategy of penetrating deep into smaller towns, we focused on Tier II and III towns for expansion last year."

"In our 25th year of operations, we have been able to register strong disbursements growth of around 30 per cent driven by our push in small towns and expansion of our branch network across the country," he said in a company statement here.

Under the Emerging Business segment, the company witnessed its disbursements breach Rs 200 crore during the financial year 2024-25 to touch Rs 229 crore. In FY 2024-25, the company took the first steps to expand outside Tamil Nadu by launching five branches in Andhra Pradesh.

Total deposit base as on March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 2,224 crore. The company also marked 25 years of operations in FY2024-25 having commenced operations in October 1999, the statement said. Following its pan India expansion, the company currently has over 160 branches.

