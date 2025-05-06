Mumbai, May 06: Lottery enthusiasts can now check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Tuesday, May 06, 2025. The Bodoland Lottery, operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), has become a highly anticipated event for lottery fans in Assam. The winning numbers will be declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and ticket holders can visit the official website to view the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). The list of winners in Tuesday's lucky draw, along with their ticket numbers, will be made available in a convenient PDF format for easy access.

For those who follow the popular Bodoland Lottery, the results are posted daily on bodolotteries.com. This site provides the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, offering a straightforward and ads-free experience for users. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Tuesday, May 06, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. In addition to Assam’s lottery, several other well-known lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are also played across Assam. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 06, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where to Check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad)

The Bodoland Lottery results are officially announced every day on the website bodolotteries.com. The results are available at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. Visit the official site to download the results in PDF and get all the necessary details about today’s lucky draw. Click here to check today’s Bodoland Lottery Result and find out if you are a winner.

At least 13 states in India legally permit lottery operations, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, West Bengal, and Sikkim, among others. Each of these states organises multiple draws daily or weekly, offering a wide variety of state-run lottery schemes to the public. These lotteries include popular formats like Rajshree, Labhlaxmi, Bodoland, and more. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 06 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lottery games serve as a source of entertainment and potential financial gain, they also carry the risk of financial loss. LatestLY advises participants to engage in lotteries responsibly, remain within their financial limits, and treat these draws purely as games of chance rather than assured income sources.

