New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) With clear sky, the national capital on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above normal, the MeT office said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra?.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 40 per cent and 20 per cent during the day, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast clear sky for Wednesday, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum 16 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Who Is Bajinder Singh? All About Self-Styled Punjab Pastor Fondly Called ‘Papa Ji’ by His Followers Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2018 Rape Case.

The city's air quality continued in the 'moderate' category for five days running with an AQI of 144 at 4 pm on Tuesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast the capital's air quality to remain in the moderate category for the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)