New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Sunteck Realty Ltd has reported a 47 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 33.43 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 22.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 201.53 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 328.01 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has developed many projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

