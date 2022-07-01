New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday reported a 37 per cent rise in total sales at 68,018 units in June.

The company had sold 49,662 units in June 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Also Read | Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch With 150+ Sports Modes Launched in India.

In the domestic market, the Japanese two-wheelers maker dispatched 52,929 units as compared with 40,474 units in the year-ago period.

Exports stood at 15,089 units last month. The same was at 9,188 units in the preceding year.

Also Read | Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration Begins for Indian Navy Agniveers at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Here’s How to Register.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said the consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for company's two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets.

"As a responsible company, we remain committed to deliver quality products to all our customers," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)