New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Swiggy on Friday announced an initiative of zero per cent commission for the first month for new restaurant partners across the country who want to experience and grow their business with online food delivery.

The Swiggy Launchpad initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognize online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth, the company stated.

With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to Rs 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth.

Swiggy Launchpad seeks to build a win-win relationship with the restaurant partner ecosystem, it added.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy said : “With 0 per cent commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners”.

Swiggy on an average has over 2.5 lakh restaurant partners enabled on its platform, and typically onboards about 10,000 restaurants every month.

This offer applies to all partners new to the Swiggy platform.

