Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Swiss crop protection giant Syngenta on Tuesday said it expects to become the world's top biologicals company within the next few years, leveraging its strong performance in India despite regulatory challenges that constrain agricultural innovation.

In an interview to PTI, Steven Hawkins, Global President of Syngenta Crop Protection, said the unpredictability of India's regulatory system poses challenges for bringing new technologies to farmers in the country's highly regulated crop-protection industry.

"We believe that somehow unpredictability of the regulatory system does somehow constrain technology innovation for farmers, for agriculture. This is an area where we would like to see (it) improve," Hawkins said in an interview.

Despite these hurdles, India remains a crucial market for the company. "India is a very important market for us. First of all, it is a large market. It is a growing market. Also, it is a market where new technologies can be highly utilized," Hawkins said.

Syngenta, currently the world's second-largest biologicals company, has ambitious growth plans for the segment. "We believe we are already number 2 globally and I expect we will be number one biologicals company not only here in India but globally in the next couple of years," Hawkins said.

The comments come as Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently expressed concerns over unregulated sale of biostimulants in the country.

Hawkins acknowledged the disruption caused by recent regulatory actions but supported establishing a regulated framework.

"It is unfortunate to have a stop sale and disruption has happened. Farmers do not have access to the products. But I think, alternatively, if we can quickly get to a regulated environment for biologicals going forward, we would support that," he said.

Hawkins said the company plans to launch several new products in India this year, including Tymirium, a novel nematicide that also functions as a fungicide for multiple crops.

Last year, Syngenta launched fungicide Adepidyn, following the previous year's launch of broad-spectrum insecticide Plinazolin. Along with Tymirium, these three products are global blockbusters worth more than USD 1 billion each - a first for the company, he said.

"We are thrilled that we are able to launch them here in India," Hawkins said, adding that additional products are in the pipeline for registration in coming years.

For India's business this year, Syngenta expects mid-single digit growth, though Hawkins noted this depends on inflation and monsoon conditions.

The company sees India's market dynamics as more favourable than larger markets like the United States and Brazil, where inventory issues have been more pronounced due to concentrated retail networks.

"Here in India, we saw less of the issue as the market here is more balanced," Hawkins said.

Syngenta continues to invest in digital agriculture solutions, with more than 3 million acres already on its Cropwise Artificial Intelligence platform. The company plans to deepen integration of this technology with local farming practices to enhance yields for small farmers.

"We have already done that to a degree. Now, we can do more," Hawkins said, noting India's technology capabilities provide opportunities to expand the platform further.

The company is also leveraging India's Make in India program, recently opening a Seed Health Lab in Telangana as part of its continued investment in the country.

