Mumbai, July 22: The much-anticipated Shillong Teer Results will be revealed online today, July 22, 2025. This traditional archery-based lottery game is organized at the Shillong Polo Stadium by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The results include winning numbers of sessions like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. LatestLY provides the Shillong Teer Result of different sessions played on Monday, July 22, 2025. Notably, the Shillong Teer Result Chart will be live and updated throughout the day.

What is the Shillong Teer lottery? The Shillong Teer lottery is a unique legal game played in Meghalaya, that blends traditional archery with number-based betting. It is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association daily except on Sundays. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 22, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result of different sessions are revealed online. The winning numbers are displayed online on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. On any of these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for July 22, 2025," and you will know the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

The Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, aiming to predict the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are simply the last two digits of the arrow count.

