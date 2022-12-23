New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Tata Motors on Friday said its arm -- TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd -- has signed an agreement with Delhi Transport Corporation for the operation of 1,500 electric buses in the National Capital.

Under the pact, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | BYJU'S Meets NCPCR Officials, Files Comprehensive Response Defending Itself on Student Database Buying Allegations.

"Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation, and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi," TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd Chairman Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay said.

The company said this is the largest order to date for electric buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Also Read | How To Book Booster Dose? Step-by-Step Guide To Book Slot for COVID-19 Booster Shot on Co-WIN.

"We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1,500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city," DTC Managing Director Shilpa Shinde said.

The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city's air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating, Shinde added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)