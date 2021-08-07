Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tata Motors on Saturday delivered 35 electric AC buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as part of an order of 340 Starbus e-buses, which are to be supplied to the undertaking.

The 35-seater buses, which are being procured by BEST under the Central government's FAME II scheme, were flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at an event in the city on Saturday, the company said in a release.

The delivery is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST, the release said, adding, Tata Motors will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses.

The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule, it stated.

The electric buses are equipped with advanced features such as lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for easy entry and exit of specially-abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports and wide entry and exit passages, Tata Motors said.

The full-electric buses come with Intelligent Transport System (ITS), telematics system, regenerative braking system, amongst other features for efficient and smooth operations.

"The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with BEST and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Mumbai. The unique 'One Tata' initiative will leverage the core proficiencies of various Tata Group companies to offer the best comfort, performance and low cost of operations,” said Rohit Srivastava, Vice President at Tata Motors.

Lokesh Chandra, IAS, General Manager, BEST Undertaking, said, "BEST's vision of introducing more and more electric buses will go a long way in reducing the tail-pipe emissions and will benefit millions of Mumbaikars. BEST stays committed to the Government's focus on electrification of the fleet."

