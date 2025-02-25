New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday said it has inked an initial pact to develop 5 GW renewable and clean energy projects comprising solar, wind, hydro and energy storage with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore over next five years in Assam.

Tata Power has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government to this effect.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

As part of this collaboration, the Assam government will facilitate the identification and allocation of approximately 20,000 acres of encumbrance-free government land on a lease basis and assist in acquiring private land suitable for solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage projects, a company statement said.

Additionally, it stated that the state will support infrastructure development to ensure seamless transmission, connectivity and promote the establishment of Renewable Energy Parks through state agencies.

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

The initiative will also include the identification of land for Group Captive sites, enabling industries and tea gardens to access clean energy under Assam's land allotment and Industrial policies.

To accelerate project execution, the government has committed to single-window clearances for statutory approvals, financial incentives, and collaboration with research institutions for innovation in the renewable sector, the company said.

Skill development programs will also be introduced to build a trained workforce for project implementation and operation.

Tata Power's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed one more MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) to drive renewable energy adoption and enhance energy efficiency across the state.

This agreement focuses on scaling up rooftop solar projects under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY), while also contributing 3,000 direct job opportunities, reinforcing Assam's clean energy transition and economic growth.

With strong policy support, infrastructure development, and skill enhancement initiatives, this collaboration will not only strengthen the state's energy security but also drive economic growth and job creation," Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)