New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dwijadas Basak as its Chief Executive Officer.

His appointment is effective from June 9, Tata Power-DDL said in a statement.

Prior to joining Tata Power-DDL, Basak was the Chief Executive Officer of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) and Chief – Odisha Distribution Business.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said, "Basak brings with him deep domain expertise and a stellar track record in the power distribution sector. I am confident he will lead Tata Power-DDL into its next phase of transformative growth — driving innovation, boosting operational excellence, and elevating customer centricity to new heights."

Basak worked in the power distribution sector in India and Brazil. Since 2003, He has been part of the Tata Power Group in various capacities and has played a pivotal role in the transformation journey of the power distribution business at Tata Power-DDL.

On his new role at Tata Power-DDL, Basak said, "I look forward to building on its strong foundation and leading the company into its next phase of growth with the support of our highly talented and committed team...and deliver industry-best services to approx. 2 million customers."

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, distributes electricity in north Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million.

