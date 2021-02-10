Noamundi/Jamshedpur, Feb 10 (PTI) In its effort to enhance gender diversity at workplace, Tata Steel on Wednesday deployed the first batch of 22 women operators of heavy earth moving machinery at Noamundi iron mine in all the shifts, an official said.

The initiative, termed as 'Tejaswini 2.0', was launched in the presence of senior officials of the steelmaker.

The programme has been designed to provide technical training to unskilled women workers and enable them to work in core jobs at mines.

"We are happy to induct the first batch of 22 women who will join as HEMM operators at our Noamundi iron mine. The initiative reflects our commitment towards fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion in the organisation," Tata Steel human resource management vice president Atrayee Sarkar said.

Ore mines and quarries became the first division in the company to launch this initiative.

The company received over 350 applications, and of which 22 candidates were selected after a written test and personal interview, the official said.

This initiative is also a step towards empowering local people as a majority of the newly-inducted women are from Noamundi in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, the steel producer said.

"Tata Steel has been taking strides to enhance gender diversity in the manufacturing sector by introducing several path-breaking initiatives such as 'women@mines'. We continue our efforts on hiring and creating an infrastructure for a diverse workforce as well as retaining and developing women leaders," Sarkar said.

The steelmaker claimed that it had become the first company in the country to deploy women in all shifts in mining operations after modifications in the law.

The company has been making efforts to achieve a target of 20 per cent of women employees by 2025, the official said.

West Bokaro division in Tata Steel has also initiated the process of recruiting women HEMM operators.

