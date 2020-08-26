New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the list of eminent personalities like Satya Nadella, Vani Kola, Punit Renjen and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw as a LinkedIn Influencer, the professional networking platform said on Wednesday.

"As part of the LinkedIn influencer program, Rajesh Gopinathan will be a part of the 500+ global collective of LinkedIn Influencers, who are the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators from across geographies and industries," LinkedIn said.

LinkedIn Influencers include eminent business personalities such as Satya Nadella, Vani Kola, Punit Renjen, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Doug McMillon, N Chandrasekaran and Julie Sweet.

"These strong voices on the platform spark valuable, engaging discussions that matter to professionals around the world," LinkedIn said.

During his tenure of nearly two decades with TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan has played a vital role in charting the company's growth within the IT industry and beyond. He joined TCS in 2001, and steadily rose the ranks to become the Chief Financial Officer in 2013.

On being announced as a LinkedIn Influencer, Gopinathan said: "The extent to which technology is embedded in our lives has been going up significantly. The COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced digital adoption further".

"The need to connect with people as well as collaborate with a larger ecosystem of partners, without constraints, is a key imperative that technology enables. I believe shared purposes have the power to bind ecosystems together."

He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS in 2017.

Under his leadership, TCS became one of the top three IT Services brands globally, a ‘Global Top Employer' for the 5th consecutive year in 2020, and one of the most valuable companies in India, the networking platform said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rajesh as an Influencer on LinkedIn, and we look forward to his strong thought leadership on how to use the power of technology to drive change in the current crisis. He will be a source of inspiration to professionals, business-owners, and company leaders, and will play a pivotal role in how India Inc moves forward," LinkedIn India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta said. PTI

