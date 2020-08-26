Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to introduce Oppo F17 series handsets in the Indian market. Oppo F17 series comprises of Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro. The company has been teasing the Oppo F17 series via its official Twitter handle. The online launch event will be streamed live on September 2, 2020, at 7 pm IST, via the company's official YouTube & other social media channels. Oppo F17 Pro is touted to debut as the sleekest phone of 2020. Oppo A53 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Launched in India at Rs 12,990; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F17 Pro is likely to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display. For clicking photographs, the device might sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary camera & a 2MP lens. At the front, the phone could get a 16MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

The most flauntastic moment is finally here! 🤟 Presenting the First Ever Flauntastic Online Music Launch of #OPPOF17Pro, with performances by some of our favourite artists! 🎤 Join us LIVE on September 2, 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/teGluzkS6V — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 26, 2020

On the other hand, Oppo F17 device is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display. Coming to the camera department, the smartphone is likely to flaunt a quad rear camera system with a 16MP primary snapper, an 8MP secondary lens. The other two cameras are unknown.

Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Phones Teased (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Both Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro might pack a 4,000mAh battery. Rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, Oppo F17 could come coupled with 6GB RAM & 128Gb internal storage.

Oppo F17 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

According to the released video teaser, Oppo F17 series may be offered in three shades - Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue & Classic Silver. Coming to the pricing, Oppo F17 Pro is likely to be priced below Rs 25,000 whereas the Oppo F17 smartphone would be cheaper than the Oppo F17 Pro.

