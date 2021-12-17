Kochi, Dec 17 (PTI) Food Flavours, a Kochi-based startup, has launched India's first box-packed wellness diet products including ready to cook chapatis with moringa-leaves and ragi.

The company is ready to launch millet-based noodles and tortilla wraps with the same range of wellness ingredients and is also planning to launch frozen variants of its products.

Food Flavours, promoted by a techie-turned-foodpreneur teamed up with a homemaker-turned-chef, has launched the box-packed wellness diet products including five variants of whole-wheat ready-to-cook chapatis with moringa leaves, ragi (finger millet), flaxseeds, palak (spinach) and thena (foxtail millet).

Renjith George, Managing Director of Food Flavours, said the company had test-marketed these Fresh Start brand of wellness chapatis in northern Kerala since the last one and half years.

"Even those least-urbanized parts of Kerala gave us good response to these niche, premium products which made us soft launch them in Kochi a few months back. Now, with our newly opened 1600-sq ft unit in Chowara, near Aluva, we are going full-fledged with various other wellness food products in addition to our five types of wellness chapatis," he said.

He added that the wellness diet was catching up fast especially since Covid but developing new wellness products was not that easy.

"We took up the challenge and my co-founder Chinju Philip, after regular improvising, developed these ready-to-cook chapatis with ingredients traditionally known and scientifically proven for good health and wellness. We also developed box-packets made of carton boards to pack them to ensure freshness, convenience for handling and storing," George said.

At present, the company's newly-opened unit in Chowara has a capacity to produce 15,000 to 20,000 chapatis a day for all the five variants combined, which they want to increase to 50,000 pieces soon.

Fresh Start ready-to-cook wellness chapatis are priced at Rs.100 for packet of 10s with oil papers separating each chapati.

"Millet-based noodles, with these same wellness ingredients, are also ready to be launched soon as successful trials were completed recently, which will be followed by tortilla wraps. Remaining authentic is a tough task. But we enjoy being on a pedestal," George said.

The company has also launched its ecommerce platform www.foodflavours.in recently.

