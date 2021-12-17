Xiaomi is rumoured to launch its flagship Xiaomi 12 Series in the home country soon. Xiaomi 12 Series will comprise Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra models. Ahead of its launch, renders of the Xiaomi 12 phone have been leaked online. OnLeaks in partnership with Zoutons has shared an image of the device which shows the front and backside. Xiaomi 12 Smartphones To Be World’s First Models Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The image reveals a triple rear camera setup and curved edges. The volume and power buttons can be seen on the right side of the phone. As per a previous report, Xiaomi 12 is expected to sport a curved screen with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. For photography, it is likely to come equipped with a 50MP primary lens. The other two lenses are unknown.

A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi 12 was spotted on the China Compulsory Certification website, which revealed that the handset could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Moreover, it could come with USB Type-C fast charging and wireless charging support. The website had also revealed that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM.

