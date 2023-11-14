Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was injured in a bear attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, officials said.

Barkat Hussain was attacked by the wild bear in the Khadyoon Kandi area of the Kotranka subdivision, they said.

The boy has been hospitalised, they added.

