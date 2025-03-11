New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A teenager was stabbed to death and another seriously injured in southwest Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay (17) and the injured has been identified as Lucky (15), police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 5:30 pm reporting that a minor had been stabbed and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police teams reached the spot at Kamal Park in Sagarpur, where they got to know that two injured boys had already been transported to Bhagat Chandra Hospital in Janakpuri.

The officer further said that medical staff at Bhagat Chandra Hospital later confirmed that Ajay had succumbed to his injuries while Lucky was in a critical condition and was subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that a heated argument had escalated into violence involving two to three unidentified boys. The confrontation resulted in both victims suffering severe stab wounds, he added.

Police have managed to identify three suspects involved in the attack, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them. The exact motive behind the stabbing remains unclear, though investigators suspect personal enmity, he said.

