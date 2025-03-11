Mumbai, March 11: If you are a student and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, March 11, then you have come at a right place. LatestLY has kept a list of all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports and entertainment sections ready that students can present in their school assemblies on February 13. Note down the school assembly news headlines of today and get ready for your March 12 presentation.
National News Headlines
- ‘Thokenge’: Rajya Sabha Witnesses Uproar Over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Unparliamentary’ Remark, LoP Apologises
- Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over INR 25 Crore Tanishq Showroom Robbery in Arrah
- Manipur: Two Minor Girls Recruited by Militant Outfit Rescued, 7 Extremists Held
- Tamil Nadu Govt’s Mental Health Helpline a Lifeline for Students Facing Exam Stress
International News Headlines
- Elon Musk Hints at Ukraine’s Link With Massive Cyberattack on X
- PM Narendra Modi Gifts ‘Maha Kumbh Jal’ to Mauritius President in Port Louis
- South Korean Opposition Lawmakers Launch Hunger Strike Calling for Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Removal From Office
- Pope Francis’ Health Improves As Vatican Confirms No Immediate Threat to Life
Business News Headlines
- Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Gains Amid Weak Global Cues
- India’s Employment Outlook Rises to 43% for April-June This Year, Hiring Sentiment Up
- IndusInd Bank’s Stock Tanks Over 27%, Erases Over INR 19,500 Crore in Market Value
- SEBI Issues Warning Letter to IIFL Capital Over Debt Securities Due Diligence
Entertainment News Headlines
- Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav Roped In for Bejoy Nambiar & Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’
- Trailer of ‘Aachari Baa’ Starring Neena Gupta Shows Resilience of a Mother
- Nikhil Gollamari’s ‘Chaurya Paatam’ To Hit Screens on April 18
- Matthew McConaughey Thinks Penning His Memoir Made Him a Better Actor
Sports News Headlines
- Formula 1: India’s Kush Maini Named As Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine Team
- IPL 2025: Axar Patel Likely To Be Appointed As New Delhi Capitals Skipper, Say Sources
- Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025: Defending Champions Haryana Face Jharkhand in Final
- Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz Wins 14th Consecutive Match at ATP Masters 1000 Event
- WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Hold Nerve To Edge Out Gujarat Giants in a Last-Over Thriller
- We Will Be Holding Trials on March 15 in Delhi, Says WFI Chief Sanjay Singh After Sports Ministry Lifts Suspension
