Mumbai, March 11: If you are a student and looking for the school assembly news headlines today, March 11, then you have come at a right place. LatestLY has kept a list of all important news headlines from national, international, business, sports and entertainment sections ready that students can present in their school assemblies on February 13. Note down the school assembly news headlines of today and get ready for your March 12 presentation.

National News Headlines

‘Thokenge’: Rajya Sabha Witnesses Uproar Over Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Unparliamentary’ Remark, LoP Apologises

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over INR 25 Crore Tanishq Showroom Robbery in Arrah

Manipur: Two Minor Girls Recruited by Militant Outfit Rescued, 7 Extremists Held

Tamil Nadu Govt’s Mental Health Helpline a Lifeline for Students Facing Exam Stress

International News Headlines

Elon Musk Hints at Ukraine’s Link With Massive Cyberattack on X

PM Narendra Modi Gifts ‘Maha Kumbh Jal’ to Mauritius President in Port Louis

South Korean Opposition Lawmakers Launch Hunger Strike Calling for Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Removal From Office

Pope Francis’ Health Improves As Vatican Confirms No Immediate Threat to Life

Business News Headlines

Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Gains Amid Weak Global Cues

India’s Employment Outlook Rises to 43% for April-June This Year, Hiring Sentiment Up

IndusInd Bank’s Stock Tanks Over 27%, Erases Over INR 19,500 Crore in Market Value

SEBI Issues Warning Letter to IIFL Capital Over Debt Securities Due Diligence

Entertainment News Headlines

Shanaya Kapoor & Adarsh Gourav Roped In for Bejoy Nambiar & Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tu Yaa Main’

Trailer of ‘Aachari Baa’ Starring Neena Gupta Shows Resilience of a Mother

Nikhil Gollamari’s ‘Chaurya Paatam’ To Hit Screens on April 18

Matthew McConaughey Thinks Penning His Memoir Made Him a Better Actor

Sports News Headlines

Formula 1: India’s Kush Maini Named As Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine Team

IPL 2025: Axar Patel Likely To Be Appointed As New Delhi Capitals Skipper, Say Sources

Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025: Defending Champions Haryana Face Jharkhand in Final

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz Wins 14th Consecutive Match at ATP Masters 1000 Event

WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Hold Nerve To Edge Out Gujarat Giants in a Last-Over Thriller

We Will Be Holding Trials on March 15 in Delhi, Says WFI Chief Sanjay Singh After Sports Ministry Lifts Suspension

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).