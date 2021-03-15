Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The Telangana budget for 2021-22 would be presented in the state assembly on March 18.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the assembly decided that the budget session, which began on Monday, would be held till March 26 with 10 working days, an official release said.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the BAC meeting.

BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao took exception to his party not being invited to the meeting, saying it was 'painful' that the state government was citing "lack of strength" of the party.

"BJP was invited to the BAC meeting of the Legislative Assembly during undivided Andhra Pradesh though the party had two MLAs... It is clear that the TRS government is continuing opportunistic politics," he told reporters.

He said his party, which has two members in the present assembly, would lodge its protest with the Speaker on Tuesday.

