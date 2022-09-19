New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The Telecom Sector Skill Council has opened a 'centre of excellence' at NIT Patna in collaboration with Huawei Technologies for capacity building in the telecommunication sector, the skill development body said on Monday.

The CoE (Centre of Excellence) will cater to roles in the information and communications technology, cyber security, electronics and communication, including technical, services and allied fields, which will include job roles for Internet of Things (IoT), call centre executive, ToT, ToA, among others, TSSC said in a statement.

Former telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who inaugurated the centre, said TSSC is fulfilling the need of the hour by creating high-end skill centres to cater to demand from the youth.

"We need more industry-aligned training to empower our youth with advanced skills like 5G and IoT. I want to see more being done for the state of Bihar," Prasad said.

TSSC and NIT Patna signed a five-year agreement aimed at skilling, reskilling and upskilling of aspiring students to enhance their employability through training in innovative technologies.

"Once the period of the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) is over, the centre will be handed over to NIT Patna.

"Frontline workforce skilling and upskilling for the telecom industry has become imperative with the accelerated growth of the industry. Huawei will be a strategic partner who will help us align with the future demands of the industry and NIT Patna will provide the crucible for the transformation of the students," TSSC CEO Arvind Bali said.

TSSC will be supplying training content, network of training partners, industry connect etc as per industry demand, institutionalise accreditation process for training providers, assessment and certification of assessors, trainers and trainees, all of which, would be endorsed by the industry.

NIT Patna will host the lab setup and all equipment necessary for the training. It will additionally be supplying a faculty list for those who wish to be trainers at the CoE, the statement said.

