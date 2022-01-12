New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The country's exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, rose to USD 29.8 billion during April-December this fiscal as compared to USD 21.2 billion in the same period last year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"Textile sector has continuously maintained a trade surplus with exports manifold higher than imports. In 2020-21 there was a deceleration in textile exports due to pandemic disrupting the supply chain and demand," the textiles ministry said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

It further said the government has set a target of USD 44 billion for exports of textiles and apparel, including handicrafts, and 67 per cent has already been achieved.

"The last quarter of FY (fiscal year) always has higher activity than the earlier quarters. Industry is hopeful that targets will be duly met," it added.

Also Read | Infosys Net Profit Rises 12% to Rs 5,809 Crore in Q3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)