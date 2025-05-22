Shimla, May 22 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Himachal Pradesh government not accepting the demand for a CBI probe into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi shows that "there is something fishy".

The government is trying to save some people, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged in a statement issued here.

Negi went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on March 18.

His family members sat on a dharna outside the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) office here with his body the next day, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the case.

"The mysterious death of Vimal Negi, chief engineer of HP Power Corporation Limited, has raised many questions but the state government is trying to save (some) people," Bindal said.

Negi's family was demanding a CBI probe into his death but the state government remained adamant on not accepting it. The conflicting reports of different officers indicate that "there is something fishy" and attempts are being made to hide corruption, the BJP leader charged.

Negi's family has claimed he was harassed by some of his superiors. Following these allegations, the HPPCL MD and director (Electrical) were booked for abetment to suicide, among other charges.

