Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Omnichannel travel services company Thomas Cook (India) on Friday said it has signed a 24-month strategic partnership with Russia's tourism department.

This partnership with Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development aims at capitalising on Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel's viable leisure and corporate MICE segments in a multi-pronged initiative to create visibility and drive visitations from the India market to Moscow and beyond, according to a joint statement.

"The new age Indian traveller is displaying a strong and growing appetite for unique destinations and enriching experiences.

"I am delighted to announce our strategic long-term and multi-pronged partnership with Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development that extends across our range of segments, including MICE and leisure," Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Rajeev Kale said.

The tie up will prioritise strengthening cooperation towards fostering long-term growth in tourism and business MICE segments between India and Moscow.

