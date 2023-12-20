Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Three drones and nearly a kilogramme of heroin were seized from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A drone was found near the Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday.

During a search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops intercepted another drone from a field in the same village later in the day.

Another drone was found in the same village on Monday.

During a search operation, the China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

