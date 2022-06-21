Mangaluru, Jun 21 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on charges of attacking two policemen on night patrol duty at Chilimbigudde near Urwa in the city in the wee hours of Sunday.

The arrested are identified as Rakshith, Prajwith and Durgesh, police sources said.

The two policemen from Urwa station, who were on night patrol, found the group of eight young men consuming alcohol and chatting at a public place.

Sources said the police personnel were attacked when they questioned the youth, who fled the scene. The two policemen, Venkatesh and Dhananjaya, have been admitted to hospital.

The accused were produced before court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

