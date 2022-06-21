Redmi Note 10S smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 2,000. The handset was launched in the country last year at a starting price of Rs 14,999. After the price cut, Redmi Note 10S now costs Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model, Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 16,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

The new pricing is being reflected on both Amazon and Xiaomi India websites. In addition to this, buyers will get a Rs 500 worth of Amazon coupon and Rs 1,750 instant cashback using HDFC and ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone is available in cosmic purple, deep-sea blue, frost white and shadow black colours.

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and gets a 64MP quad rear camera system. The handset also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock and dual speakers.

