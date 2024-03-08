Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Three people were killed on Friday when a mini-truck hit a bike on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway here, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning in the Bhankrota police station area, they said.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified for 181 Assistant Prosecution Officer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps to Apply.

Bhankrota Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Meena said the speeding mini-truck travelling from Rewari towards Sanganer hit the bike near the Ring Road on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway.

The police identified those killed in the crash as Purushottam (50), a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra (30) and Kanaram (35), residents of Pali.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

The SHO said all three bike riders were labourers who were on way to their work place. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

Police said the mini-truck was impounded and the driver, Sampat Singh, was taken into custody. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members, a case will be registered against the driver and further action will be taken, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)