Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 6 (PTI) Three women were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a compound near Noolvi Cross in Hubballi on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased were residents of Lingaraj Nagar.

Two others, who were critically injured, have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The women were travelling from Varur village towards Hubballi when the driver lost control near Noolvi Cross, hit the road divider, and then crashed into a compound.

The car was severely damaged in the accident.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.

