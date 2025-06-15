Shimla, June 15 (PTI) Thunderstorms accompanied with rain and gusty winds lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday causing drop in maximum temperatures while minimum temperatures stayed above normal in most parts of the state, the weather office said.

The local meteorological centre has issued yellow warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in all ten non-tribal districts from June 16 to 19 and for heavy rains at isolated places from June 20 to 21.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places from June 16 to 19.

The sky remained heavily overcast in the state capital Shimla and thunderstorms followed by sharp showers lashed Shimla and adjoining areas, the Met said.

Scattered rains were recorded across the state with Kangra being the wettest logging 34 mm rains, followed by 16 mm in Dharamshala, 7 mm each in Shimla and Kufri, 4 mm each in Chamba and Mandi along with 3.5 mm in Manali.

The maximum temperatures dropped by two to four degrees across the state with Una being the hottest recording a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius against a 42.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, Neri recorded a high of 39 degrees Celsius and Sundernagar registered a 37.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by four to five degrees and minimum temperatures by two to three degrees over parts of the state during the next four to five days, the MeT centre added.

Kukumseri was coldest in the state with a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius while Neri recorded a minimum temperature of 28.1 degrees Celsius, followed by 27.2 degrees Celsius in Dhaulakuan, 27 degrees Celsius in Paonta Sahib and 26.4 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur.

