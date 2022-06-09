Udhagamandalam (TN), Jun 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday paid floral tributes to the portrait of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 122nd death anniversary.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation to Engage WhatsApp to Build Better Connect Between Government and Grassroots.

The Governor's wife Laxmi Ravi, Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrith, tribal leaders, dignitaries and students of Eklavya Residential Model High School were present on the occasion held at Raj Bhavan here, an official release said.

Also Read | LinkedIn Expands Its Live Audio Feature for Creators: Report.

Birsa Munda, born in Ranchi, was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe.

Governor Ravi urged officials to document unsung tribal heroes of Tamil Nadu and commemorate their sacrifices.

Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 is celebrated as Jan Jaitya Gaurav Diwas, he said, adding that the tribal leader's valour and courage will always be remembered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)