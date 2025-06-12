New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Torrent Power on Thursday said its arm, Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd, has emerged as a successful bidder for a 300 MW wind project.

The project, with a tariff of Rs 3.97 per unit, is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the power purchase agreement (PPA), with an estimated investment of about Rs 2,650 crore.

Also Read | Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: 3 Major Changes Passengers Must Know for Train Ticket Bookings During Tatkal Hours.

Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has received a 'Letter of Award' from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on June 11 for setting up a 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII.

With this, Torrent's renewable capacity under development increases to 3.3 GWp.

Also Read | 'Flying Buses' To Beat Traffic in Delhi, Bengaluru and Other Cities? Know All About the Pod System That Nitin Gadkari Is Planning To Introduce.

Part of Torrent Group, Torrent Power is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with a presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)