New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A section of traders on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi government's new industrial policy, announced in the Budget for 2025-26 to address industry-related issues and easing business operations in the capital.

While presenting the Budget, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the new Industrial Policy would simplify industrial compliance and create a more business-friendly environment.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) praised the introduction of the 'Warehousing Policy,' calling it a major relief for traders.

"The policy is expected to meet the growing demand for safe, secure, and efficient warehousing facilities in Delhi," CTI Chairperson Brijesh Goyal said.

CTI also welcomed the introduction of a single-window system for business approvals, stating that it would eliminate bureaucratic hurdles and reduce regulatory complexities.

In a long-awaited move, the government approved the conversion of leasehold industrial areas to freehold, fulfilling a key demand of traders, he said.

However, CTI expressed disappointment that no separate fund was announced for market redevelopment and maintenance.

The traders' body added that the VAT amnesty scheme will provide relief from pending cases to traders.

