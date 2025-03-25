Mumbai, March 25: The Bodoland Lottery is one of the most favourites in Assam's Bodoland, and offers participants a chance to win exciting prizes. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of March 25, 2025, will start to arrive from 12 noon. The Bodoland Lottery Result is declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, and winners list as well as winning ticket numbers are made available online for easy access. If you’ve entered Tuesday’s lucky draw, be sure to check for the Bodoland Lottery Result at the official website - bodolotteries.com.

Skip the ads and get your Bodoland Lottery Result hassle-free by clicking here to download the PDF directly. Visit the official site for the complete winners' list and ticket numbers. In addition to the Bodoland Lottery, other lotteries such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, also attract a large number of participants in Assam.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To view the latest Bodoland Lottery Results, head over to the official website, bodolotteries.com. The results for each draw are declared three times a day: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The official website makes it easy for participants to check and download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format. Each PDF includes the complete list of winners, along with their respective ticket numbers, ensuring all the necessary details are available for you to verify your own ticket.

Lotteries offer an exciting opportunity to win cash prizes, but it’s important to play responsibly. LatestLY encourages participants to be mindful of the risks, avoid scams, and never spend more than they can afford. Always ensure that your participation does not compromise your financial well-being or lead to unhealthy gambling behaviour.

