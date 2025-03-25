Mumbai, March 25: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has officially notified the regulations for the operationalization of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). This follows a January 2025 notification outlining the scheme for central government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS), aiming to streamline pension benefits and enhance retirement security.

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) ensures that central and state government employees receive a guaranteed pension amounting to 50% of their average basic salary from the last 12 months before retirement. Designed to provide financial security post-retirement, the scheme follows the concept of superannuation, where employers contribute to tax-benefited funds accumulated in individual accounts until an employee reaches retirement age. Finance Ministry Notifies Unified Pension Scheme for Central Government Employees With Effect From April 1.

Eligibility for Unified Pension Scheme?

Who Can Opt?

The scheme is available to 23 lakh central government employees who are currently covered under the National Pension System (NPS)

Who Is Not Eligible?

Employees who are removed or dismissed from service. Those who resign from their jobs will also not be eligible for the assured pension under UPS. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt To Merge DA, DR With Basic Pay, Pension? Check Details.

Unified Pension Scheme: Check Implementation Date The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced that the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) will come into effect from April 1, 2025. As per the notified regulations, all central government employees who are already enrolled under the National Pension System (NPS) by this date will have the option to transition to UPS. Where to Obtain Unified Pension Scheme Enrollment Forms? Starting April 1, 2025, all central government employees can access the Unified Pension Scheme enrollment and claim forms on the official Protean CRA website at https://npscra.nsdl.co.in. Additionally, employees who prefer offline submission can opt to submit physical forms, as stated in the official notice.

