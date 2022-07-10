Mangaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 857 Head Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said. Posts on the tremors also appeared on the social media.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Cancels 10% Water Cut As Stocks in Lakes Improve, Urge Citizens To Use Water Cautiously.

Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said.

The region is experiencing the tremors after a gap of more than a week. Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in neighbouring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday's tremor is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)