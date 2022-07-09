Staff Selection Commission , SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 notification has been released online this year's recruitment cycle. This time, 1,411 sarkari naukri vacancies are on offer for 10+2 pass candidates wanting to apply for Constable Driver (Male) in SSC Delhi Police exam. Those interested in applying for 857 Head Constable AWO, TPO posts must have passed 10+2 with Science and Mathematics.

Candidates can get more details on vacancies, eligibility etc., below and on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022 registrations have started with the release of the notification. Candidates are informed that the last date to apply is July 29, 2022. After the application form filling closes, the SSC Constable Driver application correction facility will be made available from August 2, 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for Delhi Police sarkari naukri can now check the important details, eligibility criteria and other information below. Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 766 Posts at mha.gov.in; Check Details Here

SSC Constable recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration portal and enter details

Step 3: Upload photograph and make fee payment

Step 4: Click on submit and take a printout for future reference

Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

⦁ Fee payable: ₹ 100/-

⦁ Women/SC/ST/EWS – exempted

SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver (Male) Recruitment 2022 - Selection Process

The selection process for Delhi Police Constable Driver sarkari naukri will have these stages - Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT), Trade Test and Medical Examination of the recommended candidates. In case of any doubts, please refer to the official notification.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).