Tirupati, Jul 22 (PTI) The TTD trust board, headed by chairman B R Naidu, on Tuesday approved the establishment of a cybersecurity lab to protect devotees from online fraud and sanctioned an allowance for unemployed vedic reciters, among other decisions.

The board sanctioned a grant of Rs 2.16 crore to be disbursed through the Endowments Department as unemployment allowance to vedic scholars.

Approval has been given to set up a cyber security lab to prevent Srivari devotees from falling prey to cyber fraud. As part of vedic protection, Rs 2.16 crore from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams funds has been granted to the Endowments Department for distribution among unemployed vedic reciters, said an official release.

Based on directions from the Endowments Department, the board also decided to classify Srivari temples and bhajan mandirs built in SC, ST, and BC areas under the SRIVANI Trust into three categories. These will receive grants of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 20 lakh respectively, the release added.

The board also resolved to conduct a feasibility study on setting up fully equipped rest centres (lounges) across Tirumala for the convenience of devotees.

It further approved the formation of a sub-committee to act on the recommendations of an expert panel regarding the construction of Srivari temples overseas to spread the deity's glory.

This initiative follows directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to establish such temples in various countries.

Additionally, the board approved the construction of a new administrative building in Tirumala to bring all departments under one roof and streamline operations.

