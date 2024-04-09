Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 9 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday said its Sri Venkateswara temple in Mumbai, received a 4.6 kg lotus shaped silver padmapeetham (pedestal) as an offering.

T V Lakashminarayana and his family handed over the pedestal to the TTD superintendent of the Mumbai-based temple.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"On the auspicious occasion of Sri Krodhinama Ugadi, T V Lakashminarayana and family (from) Mumbai donated a silver Padmapeetham to SV Temple (Sri Venkateswara) at Mumbai," TTD said in a press release.

Meanwhile, TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, also celebrated the Ugadi festival of Telugu new year at Tirumala on Wednesday.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)