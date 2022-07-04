New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Monday said its Chairman Ralf Speth has been admitted as a Fellow of The Royal Society.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of Speth's advocacy for UK research and development and his commitment to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education.

Established with its founding Charters of the 1660's, The Royal Society is the oldest scientific academy in continuous existence with the fundamental purpose to recognise, promote, and support excellence in science and to encourage the development and use of science for the benefit of humanity.

"On behalf of TVS, I congratulate Sir Ralf on his admission to The Royal Society. His passion for science, technology and education is truly remarkable and will make him a hugely valued Fellow of The Royal Society," TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said in a statement.

His curiosity and energy always motivates the people he interacts with to be innovative and agile and encourages them to embrace new technology, he added.

Speth became Chairman of TVS Motor Company in April 2022 with his predecessor, Venu Srinivasan, becoming Chairman Emeritus.

Prior to joining TVS, Speth most recently held the position of CEO at Jaguar Land Rover for 11 years and has been credited with transforming the company into the global icon it is today.

