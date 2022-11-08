New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has gifted 15 lakh pounds (Rs 14 crore) to create a new Professorial post -- the Lord Bhattacharyya Chair in Engineering Education -- in WMG, University of Warwick.

The gift celebrates the company's close relationship with WMG and will continue the legacy of the late Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, enhancing WMG's academic expertise in the understanding, development and teaching of engineering and manufacturing internationally, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

Professor Lord Bhattacharyya passed away on March 1, 2019.

"I deeply valued my friendship with Kumar and know the philanthropy of TVS Motor Company will continue his vision of creating innovative, engaging and authentic learning opportunities for a diverse range of students," Tata Sons former Chairman Ratan Tata said.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan said WMG excels because it has the momentum created by Kumar.

"It wouldn't have happened without him, but it continues after him. Kumar always said a true legacy was an institution that does better after your time. We are delighted to make a gift that continues this ambition," he added.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Bhattacharyya created a world-class, leading-edge capability at WMG.

"The new Chair in Engineering Education will be a crucial addition to their academic leadership, ensuring the next generation of engineering leaders are inspired through the highest levels of teaching," he noted.

The new Chair will drive forward innovations in research-led teaching and scholarship.

Just as Professor Lord Bhattacharyya played a significant role in building relationships between India and the UK, the new appointee will be responsible for establishing connections for the UK higher education and WMG in Asia, particularly in India and Hong Kong, the statement said.

