Nuh, Jan 23 (PTI) Police said they have arrested two cattle smugglers after chasing them for about 5 km in Nuh district on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

To escape from the police, the smugglers ran a punctured canter truck for about 5 kilometers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The police team chased and caught the two accused, they said.

A total of 24 cattle were loaded in the canter, of which eight had died, the police said.

An FIR was registered at Ferozpur Jhirka police station, they said, while adding efforts are on to nab another accused who managed to escape.

The arrested accused were identified by the police as Tarif, a resident of Salaheri village and Jafru, a resident of Piproli village in district Nuh. Both the arrested smugglers were produced in Nuh court which sent them to judicial custody, said police.

According to the police, a police team was present on Delhi-Mumbai expressway during night patrolling on Wednesday.

The police team received information that the cattle smugglers were taking some cows in a canter from Haryana to Rajasthan via Delhi-Mumbai expressway for slaughtering. After this police team put a barricade and waited for the cow smugglers, they added.

According to the police, after about 15 minutes the smugglers' canter car was seen arriving. When the police signaled it to stop, its driver increased the speed and moved ahead, breaking the police barricade.

After this the police put their car behind the canter and chased them down, they added. However, one accused managed to escape.

Sub-inspector of police, Ram Kumar, who is the investigating officer in the case, on Thursday said that when the police team was chasing the canter of cow smugglers, the front tyre of the canter got punctured by some sharp object.

Despite this, its driver continued running the canter at high speed. He drove the canter for about 5 kilometers on the wheel rim after the tyre of the canter got separated. The police team also kept chasing them, he added.

"The smugglers abandoned the vehicle in a green belt near village Bhakdoji on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. During this, they jumped out of the canter and started running away but police arrested two of them. Sixteen cows were sent to gaushala," he said.

