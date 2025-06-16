Unnao (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A three-year-old girl and her infant brother died under mysterious circumstances on Monday, police said. Their father has accused their mother of poisoning them.

The matter came to light when the police received information that two children — Ritik and Sonakshi — were found dead at their home in Ramakheda village, Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Singh said.

The father, Rohit (34), who runs an egg shop near the village panchayat house, alleged that about ten days ago, his wife Neha had left for her parental home following a minor argument. The children had stayed with him in the village.

On Monday morning, he said, Neha called the children to a field to meet her. As he took them to the field, Neha took them into her arms.

He then went a short distance to chase away some stray animals. Upon his return, Neha handed the children back to him and said, "My work is done", Rohit alleged.

Soon after, both children died, Rohit told police.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the couple had a strained relationship. Both of them have accused each other of being responsible for their children's deaths, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and all angles of the case are being probed, he added. A forensic team and the Circle Officer of Purwa also inspected the scene. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations are underway, Singh added.

