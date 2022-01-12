Mangaluru (K'taka), Jan 12 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and hash oil near Perampalli railway bridge in Udupi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Gladen Clevin Rodrigues (21) from Kalyanpur and Hrithik K M (21) from Padu Perampalli in Ambagilu, police sources said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector Manjunath raided the spot and seized 93 gm of ganja, hash oil, small bottles used to fill the oil, a mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 and a scooter worth Rs 40,000 used for transporting the drugs.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the sources said.

