Latur, Jul 31 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Latur for alleged involvement in chain snatching and looted items worth Rs 3.15 lakh were seized from them, a police official said on Monday.

Rohan Gundle (19) and Abhang Gholpe (29) were held on Sunday, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

"They were held on a tip off while trying to sell ornaments stolen from a jewellery shop. Five gold chains and a motorcycle, cumulatively valued at Rs 3.15 lakh, have been seized from them," he said.

The two are history sheeters and have cases registered against their names in MIDC, Gandhi Chowk, Latur Rural, Udgir police stations, he added.

