Hyderabad, May 26 (PTI) Two men were arrested for the alleged rape of three minor girls over the past two years, police said on Monday.

The minor girls, who had lost their parents, are related to the accused and lived in the same house.

Also Read | What Is Bharat Forecast System? Know All About the World's Highest-Resolution Weather Model Launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences for Accurate Panchayat-Level Forecasts in India.

The reason for the delay in the girls not speaking out or filing a complaint is not yet known, police added.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the two accused have been arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SJR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)